Deputy Zheleznyak: the draft budget does not include expenses for the 2025 elections

The draft budget submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine does not include expenses for holding elections in 2025. This stated MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram channel.

“There is no budget for the elections yet. That is, the expenses for the Central Election Commission are almost at this year’s level,” the parliamentarian said.

Zheleznyak added that it is proposed to add an article stating that in the event of the end of “martial law” in Ukraine, a proposal will be made to allocate funds for organizing elections to government bodies at all levels.

On April 27, the Supreme Court of Ukraine began proceedings against the Rada in connection with the absence of elections of the President of Ukraine. The claim is to recognize the inaction of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the absence of the appointment of elections of the President of Ukraine for March 31, 2024 as unlawful and to oblige the parliament to appoint elections by adopting a corresponding resolution.