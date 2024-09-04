RBC-Ukraine: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba May Become Ambassador to Brussels

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who resigned, may be appointed ambassador to Brussels. This is reported by “RBC-Ukraine” with reference to sources.

It is specified that Kuleba may be sent to Brussels, where, in addition to the Ukrainian missions to the European Union (EU) and NATO, there is an embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg. As noted, the possible merger of these diplomatic missions as part of the optimization was previously discussed.