The ministry’s main intelligence department said in posts on social media that “an explosion in the city of Jankoy, in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea, destroyed Russian cruise missiles, the KN Caliber, while they were being transported by rail.”

It added that the missiles, which are designed to be launched from surface ships of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, have an operational range of more than 2,500 km on land and 375 km at sea.

How did the pro-Russian Crimean authorities comment on the incident?

Ihor Even, the Russian-appointed governor of Cankoy, was quoted as saying that the city was attacked by drones and that a 33-year-old man was hit by shrapnel from a downed drone and was taken to hospital.

“TASS” news agency quoted Evin as saying in statements to the TV channel Crimea-24 that a house, a school and a grocery store caught fire, and the electricity network was damaged.

For his part, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the President of Crimea, said on Tuesday that all the drones that were shot down over Jankoy, Crimea, were targeting civilian targets and were packed with shrapnel.

Kryuchkov confirmed that all the Ukrainian marches were targeting civilian facilities, noting that one of them was shot down over the Jankoy Technical College and fell between the educational building and the student hostel, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

Kryuchkov posted, on his Telegram account, pictures that he said were of the marches that were overthrown in Crimea.