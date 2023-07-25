Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

A Pantsir air defense system on the roof of the Russian Defense Ministry. © Twitter/@AlexKokcharov

The drone strikes on the Russian capital Moscow have revealed a weakness in Russia’s defenses. It’s about the Pantsir air defense systems.

Moscow – The Ukraine war has long ceased to be fought only on Ukrainian territory. On Monday (July 24) Ukrainian drones once again attacked the Russian capital Moscow. Ukrainian military sources spoke of a “special operation” in which the drones landed near the Ministry of Defense.

Attack on Moscow with drones: Pantsir system fails

“It’s a scandal that a Ukrainian drone almost flew into the Defense Ministry,” a 70-year-old Russian resident told AFP after the incident. In fact, it is amazing that Ukrainian drones can get as far as Moscow undisturbed and explode near a ministry there. The ministry of Vladimir Putin’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had already taken the necessary security precautions in January.

At that time, photos and videos showed how Pantsir-type air defense systems were stationed on the roof of the Ministry of Defense. According to media reports, this was also done on the roofs of other important buildings. However, in the most recent attacks, the Pantsir systems failed and could not shoot down the Ukrainian drones.

Moscow is attacked by Ukrainian drones: Pantsir fails to shoot down

This reveals a weakness in Russian air defenses in Moscow. The reason for this weakness seems to be a wrong decision: namely to station the drones on the roof of the ministry instead of on the street. According to the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat, the Ukrainian drones landed just 300 meters from the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. However, the Pantsir systems would not have managed to destroy the drones.

Ignat’s explanation: The Pantsir systems are only capable of firing at targets that are in the air above the system. But the drones Ukraine used to attack Moscow fly low and below the Pantsir systems located on the ministry’s roof. The Pantsir anti-aircraft systems are designed to “shoot up,” Ignat said. “Therefore, such decisions are more or less strange,” added the spokesman.

The Pantsir system’s grim past: Destroyed en masse in Syria and Libya

While more complex systems such as the S-400 may have more firepower, the Pantsir systems are better suited for urban use. The short-range system can target high-speed missiles up to seven kilometers away and tactical aircraft up to 20 kilometers away.

While presented by Russia as a very effective system, the Pantsir system is plagued by grim experiences from Syria and Libya. In Syria, Russia supports the dictator Bashar al-Assad, with his troops using Russian air defense systems. In February 2020, the Turkish military, which supports the rebels, launched a large-scale air campaign against the Assad regime and released footage of dozens of Pantsir systems being shot down by Turkish drones.

The same in Libya: There, the Wagner mercenary army fought on the side of General Chalifa Haftar against the internationally recognized government in the capital Tripoli. There, too, Russia and Turkey faced each other, with the Turkish military being transferred to Libya to support the Tripoli government. Turkish drones shot down dozens of Pantsir systems. Since then, there have been strong doubts about the effectiveness of the Russian system. (bb)