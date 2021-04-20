The Ukrainian military spoke about how the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) plan to act in the event of a war with Russia. The publication “Strana.ua” writes about this.

The major of the unit located near Horlivka said that the situation in Donbass has changed recently. According to him, the military received an order to strengthen their positions and create anti-tank mine fields along the lines of the enemy’s probable offensive. At the same time, he stressed that a few weeks ago, preparations for the offensive were underway on the front line: artillery and armored vehicles were brought in.

In addition, the major explained that now the Ukrainian military is mining the neutral zone, roads and even forward positions. So in the event of an offensive by the enemy, the troops will be able to withdraw to a second, more fortified line of defense.

Another interlocutor of the publication said that the Ukrainian military was strengthening the border with Crimea. According to him, the units that were supposed to leave for rotation in the Luhansk direction are now being transferred to the Crimea.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said there were no plans to launch an offensive in Donbass. “No, Ukraine is not planning any offensive, no military escalation or provocations on our part in order to resolve the conflict in Donbass. We are making every effort to resolve the conflict diplomatically and peacefully, ”Kuleba said.

In recent weeks, another aggravation of the situation began in Donbass. The authorities of Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics accuse each other of violating the ceasefire, increasing shelling and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line.

Kiev also accused the Russian Federation of building up its military presence at the borders. Moscow replied that the troops are in those areas where it is advisable. At the same time, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Naev, said that there were no signs of Russia’s preparation for war.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these allegations and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.