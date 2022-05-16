Ukraine retakes border control with Russia in Kharkov region

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Kharkov's central square with a car burned after a Russian attack (archive photo).
SERGEY BOBOK / AFP / Google Maps
Kharkov’s central square with a car burned after a Russian attack (file photo).
It is the second largest city in the country, which has been under constant attack.
May 16, 2022, 07:17 AM
Ukraine announced that its forces regained control part of the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region (northwest), second largest city in the countrywhich has been under constant fire since the Russian invasion began.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement on Facebook that Ukrainian forces “they drove the Russians out and headed for the border” and posted a video showing armed soldiers in front of a border post painted in the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag.
“We are proud of our soldiers who restored the border signal. We thank everyone who, risking their lives, is liberating Ukraine from Russian invaders,” Kharkov region governor Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich told local television on Sunday that Russian troops were withdrawing into the Donbas regionsouth of Kharkiv, after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Ten people were killed in missile attacks in the last 24 hours, six of them in the Donetsk region (east), two in the shelling of a hospital in Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk region (east), and two in Mikolaiv (south). ), according to the Ukrainian authorities.
The governor of Luhansk reported the bombing on Sunday of a hospital in Severodonetsk that left two dead and nine wounded.
AFP
May 16, 2022, 07:17 AM
