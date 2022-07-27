The Ukrainian Navy announced this Wednesday the resumption of activity in three Black Sea ports – Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdeni – to re-export grain after the agreement that Moscow and kyiv signed separately last week for its release. Meanwhile, in Istanbul, the Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, has inaugurated the coordination center that will supervise the application of the pact and has calculated that maritime trade will return in the coming days. The logistics center, installed at the National University for Defense, will monitor departures from these three Ukrainian ports and carry out inspections of incoming ships to ensure that they are not carrying weapons.

Akar was the only one to speak in a concise act in which Ukraine, Russia and Turkey participated – the country with which the first two signed symmetrical agreements not to do so between them – and the UN, mediator and supervisor. The minister has put the grain waiting to be exported at 25 million tons and pointed out that “the preparation and planning of the first ships loaded with grain that will leave the Ukrainian ports continues.” He has also been convinced that “the work carried out in the control center will contribute to overcoming the food crisis that affects the whole world, especially by lowering prices”. Since the ships were stuck in the docks last February, inflation has been raging in developing countries, which have borne the brunt of the lack of grain and the rise in prices of its derivatives, according to the UN.

The minister explained that the center will record and monitor the departure of commercial ships via satellite, internet and other means, and that it will act at all times in coordination with the parties and with the United Nations. He also added that the ships will be checked by joint inspection teams at Ukrainian ports and upon arrival at Turkish ports. At this time, he assured, “there is no need for demining” for the agreement to be fulfilled. The agreement is valid for 120 days, which will be extended automatically, unless one of the parties rejects it.

The Russian and Ukrainian representatives who will monitor compliance with the agreement live together in the same space, on the university campus. “They have conversations on campus. They eat together here”, an official Turkish source told the Reuters agency, noting that relations have softened since the signing of the agreement, in whose negotiation the delegations chose not to see each other face to face.

“The main element that we must consider is the safety of the navigation of ships”, one of the main objectives of the UN for the agreement to be a success and allow the arrival of grain to ports around the world, he has subsequently highlighted. to the press the UN representative, Frederick Kenney.

Light at the end of the tunnel

The inauguration of the control center offers a light at the end of the tunnel to solve a problem that has been growing since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, and the Russian takeover of positions in the Black Sea. Before the war, Ukraine provided world markets with 10% of wheat, 16% of corn, and about half of sunflower oil.

Under the agreement, commercial ships will have free passage to cross the Black Sea without Russian frigates getting in their way. Port infrastructure is also included in the agreement, but less than 24 hours after the signing, Russia bombed the Ukrainian port of Odessa and the international community feared that it would spell the end of the pact. “No matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement the agreement,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replied then.

