- Ukraine displayed many Russian military vehicles, such as tanks, armored vehicles and armored vehicles, on the streets of Kiev, starting Monday.
- This parade coincided with the country’s celebration of its independence for the second time in light of the current war that has been raging since February 24, 2022.
- Ukrainians walked, for example, on Kreshkatyk Street in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, where they saw charred Russian military vehicles and others that appeared relatively intact.
- Those Russian military equipments were linked in a long, straight line, as if they were taking part in a traditional military parade.
- Residents said they liked the idea of displaying Russian military vehicles that had been scrapped, hoping that this would help raise the fighting spirit of Ukrainians, according to the British Daily Mail.
Russian exhibition of “NATO junk”
- Russia had offered, earlier this August, Western vehicles delivered by NATO to Ukraine, but they turned into scrap in the war, Moscow says.
- For example, Russia displayed the American M113 armored vehicle at an international military exhibition organized by the ministry in the “Patriot Park” military park in Kubinka, which is located more than 60 kilometers west of Moscow.
- The Russian Defense Ministry said: “This armored vehicle has been scrapped. It was captured by Russian forces during the fighting on the Kherson front (southern Ukraine).”
- The United States awarded Ukraine more than 200 tankers of this class.
- Moscow says that the list of exhibits includes Western tanks, marches and armored vehicles belonging to France, Britain, Australia and other countries.
