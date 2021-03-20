Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, called the decree banning foreigners from owning land in Crimea legally null and void. He stated this on March 20 in an interview with RBC Ukraine.

“Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 201 is legally null and void and does not entail legal consequences for Ukraine. After the restoration of the sovereignty of our state in Crimea, the violated rights of legal owners to land plots will be restored, ”Nikolenko said.

He also threatened that this issue will be considered at the international summit of the “Crimean Platform”, which is scheduled for August this year.

Decree, according to which most of the regions of Crimea were included in the list of border areas where foreigners cannot own land, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in March 2020.

The restrictions affected 19 municipalities of Crimea (25 in total), including Evpatoria, Kerch and Yalta, the ban also applies to 12 municipalities of Sevastopol.

Lands in Simferopol, Dzhankoy, Krasnoperekopsk, Belogorsk, Krasnogvardeisky and Pervomaisky districts were not banned, writes.

Earlier, on March 18, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the Russian government was developing legislative measures to attract investors to Crimea.

On the same day, Putin said that the volume of private investments in the Crimean economy by 2025 should exceed 1 trillion rubles. According to the head of state, the implementation of large projects in the region creates conditions for the transition to the second stage of economic recovery of the peninsula, which is associated with attracting investments.

Crimea returned to Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. However, Kiev continues to consider the peninsula its territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership is forever closed.