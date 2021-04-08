Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak commented on the words of the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak that if full-scale hostilities begin in the Donbas, Russia will be forced to defend itself. This was reported by Ukrinform.

“The Russian propaganda machine works to increase the tension of the situation and to increase the pressure,” Podolyak said. He added that he considers Kozak’s words pressure both on Ukraine and on other participants in the “Normandy format” and on all countries that support the country’s independence.

At the same time, Podolyak wondered why, while continuing to mention the tragedy in Srebrenica, Russia blocked the relevant resolution in the UN Security Council, which classified these events as genocide.

“Our army is ready for any development of events, but the state priority remains unchanged – it is always a stake on finding a diplomatic solution to end the war,” he said.

Podolyak stressed that for Ukraine, the aggravation of the situation in Donbass is really serious. “But the fact that Russia uses the death of people for the next political manipulation – the whole world clearly sees,” he summed up.

Prior to this, Kozak warned that the beginning of hostilities in Donbass would be the beginning of the end of Ukraine. He did not rule out that Russia will defend the residents of Donbass if necessary.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence near the borders of the state. In response, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian troops were stationed in those parts of the country where it was appropriate.