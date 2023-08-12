The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied information about the purchase of low-quality uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has responded to information about the procurement of low-quality uniforms for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), on the facts of which the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case. The agency spoke about the situation in its Telegram-channel.

The published report states that the Ministry of Defense did not purchase uniforms for the territorial defense unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is being investigated. “Departments of the ministry are not related either to the purchase of uniforms, or to determining the need, searching for a contractor, concluding a contract,” the ministry stressed.

On August 11, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced the supply of low-quality uniforms for the country’s army, which resulted in damage of more than 35 million hryvnia (over 93 million rubles). According to the investigation, last year one of the military units and a clothing factory signed contracts for the supply of uniforms. According to the contract, it was planned to supply windproof and insulated winter jackets, as well as summer field suits for the Ukrainian army, but they turned out to be of inadequate quality. As the Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli found out, the cost of products was tripled.