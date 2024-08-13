The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has announced its unwillingness to respond to Belarus’ accusations

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry considers it inappropriate to respond to accusations from Belarus that Ukrainian drones flew into the country’s territory. The official representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Georgy Tykhy, stated that Kyiv is unwilling to respond to Minsk, reports RIA Novosti.

“We have identified these statements, carefully studied them and are analyzing them, and we do not see any particular need to respond… We urge you not to stir up these anti-Ukrainian sentiments and not to create the impression of some threats that do not exist. We will continue to monitor the actions and statements of Belarus and will respond to them accordingly,” he said.

On Saturday, August 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the destruction of about ten air targets over the territory of the republic and Russia. According to him, they could have been attack drones flying from Ukraine.

After that, he ordered to strengthen the troop groups in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions. Both areas are located in the southeast of Belarus and border the Sumy region of Ukraine and the Bryansk region of Russia.