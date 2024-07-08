Zelensky: Ukraine has requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 9

Ukraine has requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 9 due to the strikes on Kyiv. This was stated by the president of the republic, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit to Warsaw, his words leads “Strana.ua”.

“Ukraine initiates the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to today’s Russian attack,” the publication says.

Earlier, the convening of the Security Council was announced by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky. He noted that Moscow is familiarizing the members of the organization with facts that refute the Ukrainian and Western versions of the attack on Kyiv.