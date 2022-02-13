Ukraine has requested a meeting with Russia and the OSCE Vienna Document countries within 48 hours to discuss the redeployment of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders, as it has not received a response to an earlier request. This was reported in Twitter Foreign Minister of the country Dmitry Kuleba.

Russia did not respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Therefore, we take the next step. We ask for a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement and redeployment along our border and in temporarily occupied Crimea Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine’s request to Russia

On February 11, Kuleba said that Kiev had requested clarification from Moscow about its military activities and had given 48 hours to respond. The Foreign Minister explained that Russia was asked to provide a detailed response regarding military activities in areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine and in Crimea.

The minister indicated that Moscow should indicate the exact areas of maneuvers, the number of military formations and types of weapons. He referred to the norms of international law, in particular the OSCE Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures for convening an emergency meeting.

Earlier, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslitsa appealed to the Secretary General of the organization and all its member countries with a call to condemn Russia’s actions to blockade the navigable sections of the Black and Azov Seas due to military exercises. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the accumulation of Russian troops, which, according to him, takes place on the border with the republic, psychological pressure.

In recent months, statements have been heard in Kiev and in the West about the danger of a Russian military invasion. Moscow rejects accusations of aggressive intentions.

Why does the West need the Vienna Document?

Doctor of Military Sciences, analyst Konstantin Sivkov in an interview with REN TV toldthat the West needs the Vienna Document. According to him, this is a reason to justify the sanctions against Moscow, which can be introduced before the supposedly upcoming “invasion” of Ukraine.

The specialist explained that the document defines measures to increase mutual trust and security that the country has the right to take if it feels threatened by a neighboring or any other state, which Kiev took advantage of.

The analyst explained that the term “unusual military activity” is introduced, after which the state has the right to submit a formal request about the nature of military activity near its borders. Thereafter, a meeting could be convened, involving other Vienna Document countries, to discuss these threats and responses.

See also Opposition will only have 12 hours to collect signatures against Maduro In fact, it was decided to apply the Vienna Document in this particular case in order to justify either the deployment of sanctions against the Russian Federation without the start of hostilities, or to justify the adoption of the so-called countermeasures of Ukraine against the Russian Federation and other states. Konstantin Sivkov Military analyst

Sivkov also believes that meetings within the framework of the Vienna Document may become a reason for increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including ammunition, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems, rocket fire systems, up to the introduction of NATO troops into the country.

Earlier, on February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a telephone conversation, asked his American counterpart Joe Biden for military and financial support for Kiev.

Ukraine has already received 17 aircraft with US rapid deployment assistance intended to “strengthen the country’s defenses.” Including the United States supplied the state with Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

Europe wants dialogue with Russia through Kiev

Member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Adalbi Shkhagoshev believes that Ukraine called for a meeting with the countries participating in the Vienna Document at the initiative of the European Union (EU) and became an intermediary between Brussels and Moscow. His words lead RIA News.

The deputy noted that the EU members, who did not take Russia’s proposals on security guarantees seriously, would like to return to negotiations without relying on the United States.

Right now, given the persistence on the part of Russia, these countries have understood the seriousness of our intentions to ensure global security and that the Russian Federation will not back down, the OSCE is looking for a reason to return to the conversation again and issue some more serious response to Russian requests Adalbi ShkhagoshevMember of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a response to the West on security guarantees. After development, the document will be sent to Washington and Brussels, he said. The head of state believes that the United States and NATO ignored Russia’s concerns about security guarantees and ignored Moscow’s main concerns.