Kiev’s armed forces said they repulsed a ”massive” drone attack launched by the Russian army against the capital overnight, which caused some damage caused by some debris. This was announced by the head of the military administrator of Kiev, Serhiy Popko, on Telegram. ”Tonight the attacker again carried out a massive drone strike. All detected air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense, ” he explained that the debris caused a fire in a building in the Darnytskyi district. The flames were put out with no casualties, he added.

