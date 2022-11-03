Home page politics

Update from November 3, 7:35 a.m: According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the largest displacement of people in decades. “Some 14 million people have been displaced from their homes since February 24,” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in New York on the previous day. The situation does not improve before a presumably harsh winter. Humanitarian aid must be expanded further, the “senseless” war must be ended.

Because of the war damage to electricity and heat supply, the Ukrainian government recently asked those who had fled abroad not to return until next spring. According to the UNHCR, more than seven million people from Ukraine have sought protection abroad – around one million of them in Germany.

Picture from April: A woman in the Donetsk region is waiting with her daughter for a bus that is supposed to take them both out of the country. © Petros Giannakouris/dpa

Kyiv reports success: Ukraine repels “dozens of attacks” in Donbass

Update from November 2, 9:48 p.m.: Ukraine has reported intense fighting with Russian units in the Donbass, especially around the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar. “Dozens of attacks in one day” were repelled, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar said on Ukrainian television on Wednesday. If the Russian army advances, Ukraine will immediately respond with a counterattack.

According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russia continued to attack infrastructure in several regions of the country with missiles and Iranian drones. According to the authorities in the Kharkiv area, five women and two men were injured in the attacks. The attackers damaged four private houses, two high-rise buildings and a shop with artillery fire, it said. For its part, Ukraine reported the destruction of an ammunition depot, among other things. The information from the combat area could not be independently confirmed.

Ukraine: Government assumes around 7,000 missing in war against Russia

Update from November 2, 9:11 p.m.: According to estimates by the Ukrainian government, the number of missing people in the war against Russia is almost 7,000. However, because of the ongoing hostilities, precise information is impossible, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar told the agency Unian according to with. Accordingly, the numbers are usually transmitted late and inaccurately.

Maljar also called on the population not to publish any personal information about missing relatives on the Internet. Especially not when it comes to soldiers. “The enemy uses this information. Do not post a photo of a missing person in uniform with personal information. This person could be hiding in civilian clothes in the temporarily occupied areas and that could expose him. It could also make the exchange of prisoners more difficult.” The deputy defense minister appealed to contact special coordination offices if necessary.

Ukrainian military leadership discusses air defense situation with President Zelenskyy

Update from November 2, 4:25 p.m.: In the face of Russian airstrikes with rockets, drones and cruise missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the situation of the air defense with the military leadership. The president stressed the need to quickly build an effective air defense system, the presidential office said on Wednesday. However, successes in air defense were also noted, such as the shooting down of several combat drones the night before.

In addition to the situation at the front, the reconstruction of the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russia was also discussed. The Ukrainian Air Force announced that 12 out of 13 Iranian-made Shahed-136 combat drones were intercepted during the night. According to the Ukrainians, Russia has been using more such drones for several weeks. The city administration announced on Wednesday that six drones had been shot down while approaching Kyiv. According to regional reports, the six other drones were intercepted over the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the authorities, three Ch-59 cruise missiles that had been launched by Russian planes over the Black Sea were shot down over the Odessa region in the south. The Ukrainian information could not be independently verified.

Russians flee due to partial mobilization – 400,000 people have left the country

Update from November 2, 3 p.m.: According to Western government sources, an estimated 400,000 Russians have fled their homes as a result of the partial mobilization. The number does not include those who had already left the country because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. In addition to fleeing abroad, many Russians have also gone underground in their own country to avoid being drafted into the armed forces, government officials said in an interview with journalists on Wednesday. When you add that to the number of people who were actually conscripted, the decline in the working population “places a significant additional burden on Russia’s economy and public finances,” they said.

Ukraine War: Partisans fight against Russia in occupied territories

First report from November 2nd: Munich — In the course of the Ukraine war, Russian soldiers are not only struggling with problems at the front. Ukrainian partisans are also causing difficulties for the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in areas that are already occupied. According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian rebels are conducting “effective attacks” in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Partisan attacks weigh on Russian army — Ukrainians collect intelligence undisturbed

These attacks would force the Kremlin to divert resources intended for the front lines to secure the occupied regions. This in turn has a negative impact on Russia’s ability to defend itself against Ukrainian counter-offensives and conduct offensive operations of its own. The low level of operational security of the Russian military makes these attacks possible, according to the ISW. For example, Moscow did not cover up the identities of pro-Russian officials in occupied territories well enough.

Moscow has so far not been able to resist the partisan attacks and it is also unlikely that this will be the case in the future, according to another assessment by the US think tank. Uninterrupted, Ukrainian partisans would collect information about the Russian military and possible targets, and would send this information to other partisans as well as to the Ukrainian army. Russian state media ignored the partisan attacks, while military bloggers like Alexander Kots criticized pro-Russian authorities for the lack of security. (bb)