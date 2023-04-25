Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Bettina Menzel, Nail Akkoyun

In Cherson, Russian troops are “evacuating” civilians and going on raids. Bachmut continues to be under heavy fire. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Russian casualties: Every day, the reports of the Ukrainian General Staff mention several hundred fallen soldiers.

Every day, the reports of the Ukrainian General Staff mention several hundred fallen soldiers. “Tense” situation in Bachmut : Denis Puschilin reports renewed advances by mercenaries from the Wagner group.

in : Denis Puschilin reports renewed advances by mercenaries from the Wagner group. Anticipated counter-offensive: To protect the civilian population, the Russian military is “evacuating” occupied parts of the Cherson region.

The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from April 25, 6:48 a.m.: Between February 24, 2022 and April 25, 2023, the Ukrainian defense forces killed around 187,770 Russian attackers, including 690 in the past day alone. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post. The information cannot be independently verified. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: so far a total of about 187,770 (+690)

so far a total of about 187,770 (+690) Tank: 3688 (+5)

3688 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7151 (+12)

7151 (+12) helicopter : 294 (+0)

: 294 (+0) Artillery Systems: 2863 (+14)

2863 (+14) planes: 308 (+0)

308 (+0) Unmanned missiles / drones: 2437 (+24)

2437 (+24) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5784 (+31)

5784 (+31) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of April 25. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukrainian soldiers on a tank on the front line in Bakhmut. © LIBKOS/dpa

Ukraine war: Russia threatens to end grain deal

Update from April 25, 6:35 a.m.: Since April 1, Russia has held the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. At a meeting of the council on Monday, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia was harshly criticized for its invasion of Ukraine. UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke of a breach of international law and the UN Charter. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called it “the epitome of irony and hypocrisy that the Russian foreign minister should chair the Security Council.”

On Tuesday night, Russia threatened to end the grain agreement. The agreement with Ukraine on grain exports via the Black Sea ports, which was extended for 60 days in mid-March, ends in around three and a half weeks and would then have to be extended. “Terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime threaten another extension of the ‘grain deal’ after May 18,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. It is not the first time that Russia has threatened such a move.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia is using “Syrian tactics” in the Bakhmut region

Update from April 24, 10:15 p.m.: According to Ukrainian data, the focus of Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region has shifted somewhat. Nevertheless, the focus should continue to be on Bakhmut and the now destroyed cities of Marjinka and Avdiivka. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated that the Russians were using the so-called “Syrian tactic” of total destruction of buildings and facilities in the Bakhmut region.

Ukraine war: UN Secretary-General criticizes Russia and Foreign Minister Lavrov

Update from April 24, 8:58 p.m.: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has sharply criticized Russia for the invasion of Ukraine in the United Nations Security Council. The people had been inflicted severe suffering by the invasion, the country was devastated, Guterres said in the panel on Monday. The tensions between the major powers had escalated to an unprecedented level, and the risk of a conflict due to a mistake or error was just as high.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who chaired the session on a rotating basis, warned that a more dangerous threshold had been reached. “The situation is getting worse with the loss of confidence in multilateralism,” he said, referring to the cooperation between several states.

Ukraine war: Putin’s cook rumbles – “Will kill everyone on the battlefield”

Update from April 24, 6:57 p.m.: The head of the Russian mercenary army “Group Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has announced that his troops in Ukraine will no longer take prisoners of war. “We will kill everyone on the battlefield. Don’t make any more prisoners of war,” Putin’s cook said in an audio recording released on Sunday. With this, Prigozhin reacted to a recording shared on Telegram. In this, two Ukrainian soldiers are said to have decided to execute a Russian prisoner of war. The origin and authenticity of this message have not been clarified.

Since the beginning of the war, Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly accused each other of killing prisoners of war. Reprisals against prisoners of war are prohibited by the Geneva Conventions.

War in Ukraine: “Tense” situation in Bakhmut – Puschilin announces advance

Update from April 24, 4:29 p.m.: The situation in the embattled town of Bakhmut remains “tense”. The separatist leader Denis Puschilin told the Russian news agency Tass. “In literally the last 24 hours, the men of the Wagner PMC have been advancing in the western and northwestern parts of Bakhmut. Now they are approaching a rather difficult area – a block of high-rise buildings where the enemy has organized defense,” said the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russian troops are currently working on “finally and irrevocably” cutting off the supply routes of the Ukrainian armed forces, Puschilin said. The information cannot currently be independently verified. Ukrainian forces have been defending the city against attackers from the Russian army and Wagner mercenaries for months.

War in Ukraine: 120,000 Russian recruits are still waiting to be deployed

Update from April 24, 2:34 p.m.: According to an estimate by the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, around 120,000 Russian military recruits are still waiting on Russian soil to be deployed in Ukraine. The 37-year-old said in an interview with the news agency on Monday RBK Ukraine.

The head of the intelligence service explained that due to the large Russian losses, not all recruits could be brought to Ukraine, as some were also needed for tasks in Russia. “The personnel losses in Ukraine are quite significant and the shortage of personnel must therefore also be compensated for.” According to Budanov, around 20,000 mobilized soldiers from Russia are currently coming to Ukraine every month.

Russia “evacuates” occupied territories – heavy losses in the Ukraine war

First report from April 24th

Kyiv – Possibly in Expectation of a Ukrainian counterattack Russian troops have launched an evacuation operation from the occupied territories of the Kherson region, on the official grounds of protecting civilians from “fierce fighting” in the region of southern Ukraine. That reports the New York Times citing regional politician Oleksandr Samoylenko. Experts suspect that the evacuation could be a sign that Russian troops could withdraw further from the region.

As the US newspaper reports, other regions liberated by Ukraine were also preceded by an evacuation, for example in the already liberated areas of the Cherson region. Increased reports of arms deliveries to Ukraine, which has been announcing a planned spring offensive for some time now, suggest that a similar development is now also imminent east of the Dnieper River.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Hundreds of soldiers died

At the same time, fierce fighting continues in other regions, such as around the town of Bakhmut. The General Staff of Ukraine reports several hundred fallen soldiers every day. In addition, the Russian troops are losing important equipment every day, including tanks, combat drones and artillery systems.

At the same time, there are repeated reports that the high number of losses could be the result of careless tactics. That’s how they reported German press agencythat commanders of the Wagner Group would send their fighters into the battlefield “like living targets”. An incident became known over the weekend in which Russian soldiers and pro-Russian Wagner fighters exchanged gunfire after a dispute, resulting in deaths.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Russian soldiers go on a raid

According to the New York Times. Along with local politician Samoylenko, who said the Russians are “trying to steal as much as they can,” Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk accused Russian soldiers of stealing “household appliances, industrial equipment, even ATMs.” “Once the Russians start stealing everything, it means they don’t plan to come back,” Humeniuk told the US newspaper. (with dpa/AFP)