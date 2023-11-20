Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Ukrainian forces are intensifying their counteroffensive against Russia on the Dnipro River front. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Kiev – Heavy fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine. The further actions of the Ukrainian army on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson will be followed with particular attention.

Ukraine reports successes on the left bank of the Dnipro

According to its own statements, the Ukrainian military is establishing itself in the contested Kherson region, southeast of the Dnipro River. “The defense forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region,” the General Staff said on Facebook on Sunday evening (November 19).

The spokeswoman for the southern command post, Natalia Humenyuk, had previously said that the Ukrainian army had now pushed the Russians three to eight kilometers away from the river on the left bank of the Dnipro, which was until recently completely occupied. International observers had also recently reported advances by the Ukrainians on the Dnipro.

Kherson in southern Ukraine was largely occupied shortly after the Russian invasion. In November last year, the Ukrainian army managed to liberate the parts of the area on the right bank of the river – including the regional capital of the same name, Kherson. The Russians continued to occupy the places on the left bank of the river.

Ukrainian marines on the front line on the Dnipro. © Alex Babenko/dpa

Putin in the Ukraine war at the virtual G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual G20 summit this Wednesday (November 22), according to Moscow state television. Russian state television reported that Putin may be able to see Western leaders there live in an online format for the first time in a long time.

At the G20 summit of the group of leading economic powers in New Delhi at the beginning of September, Putin was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Ukraine gives figures on Russia’s losses on the front

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russia’s losses. According to this, almost 1,200 Russian soldiers were either killed or injured in the fighting within one day. The information cannot be independently verified.

soldiers : 318,570 (+1190 on the previous day)

: 318,570 (+1190 on the previous day) tank : 5435 (+13)

: 5435 (+13) Armored vehicles : 10,166 (+25)

: 10,166 (+25) Artillery systems : 7744 (+18)

: 7744 (+18) Multiple rocket launchers : 898 (+2)

: 898 (+2) Air defense systems : 588 (+2)

: 588 (+2) Airplanes : 323

: 323 helicopter : 324

: 324 Drones : 5755 (+29)

: 5755 (+29) Ships: 22

22 Tank trucks and other vehicles : 10,120 (+29)

: 10,120 (+29) Special vehicles and other equipment: 1096 (+6)

1096 (+6) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of November 19, 2023. The information about Russia’s losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

(with news agency material)