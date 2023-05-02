BRussian rocket attacks and artillery duels killed several people in Ukraine on Monday. According to the General Staff in Kiev, the Russian armed forces used cruise missiles and fighter jets. Several civilians were killed or injured in attacks in the east of the country and in central Ukraine. In addition, numerous buildings were damaged or destroyed.

In the Zaporizhia region of central Ukraine, Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in intense artillery duels throughout the day. At least two civilians were killed and 14 others injured in Russian-occupied Mikhailovka, the Russian state agency TASS reported, citing local authorities. The information provided by the warring parties could not initially be verified independently.

New explosions over the occupied Black Sea peninsula of Crimea caused unrest among the local population on Monday. According to Russian media, a Ukrainian drone was shot down by anti-aircraft defenses in the west of the peninsula. At the weekend, a fuel depot in the port city of Sevastopol caught fire as a result of a drone attack.

Zelenskyj: Air defense must become more effective

After the latest Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced more effective anti-aircraft defenses. “We are working with our partners as actively as possible to make the protection of our airspace even more reliable,” said Zelenskyj on Monday in his video speech every evening. “Last night alone, from midnight to seven in the morning, we managed to shoot down 15 Russian missiles,” said Zelenskyy – “but unfortunately not all of them.”







The reason for his statements were Russian attacks with cruise missiles and rockets on Monday night and during the course of the day. Several projectiles fell in Pavlohrad in central Ukraine, injuring at least 34 people. Numerous buildings were destroyed or at least damaged. Selenskyj announced retaliation for the attacks. “Any such attack will be answered by the Russian occupiers,” he said.