Several cities in Ukraine were hit by Russian missiles on Thursday morning (29), including the capital Kiev, the country’s Air Force said.

“December 29th. Large-scale missile attack (…) The enemy attacks Ukraine from various directions with cruise missiles from planes and ships,” the Ukrainian Air Force said on social media.

According to presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak, more than 120 missiles were fired.

After a series of military setbacks and loss of territory over the past half year, Moscow has stepped up an air campaign with drones and missiles to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On Thursday morning, explosions were reported in several cities, including the capital Kiev, where Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of possible blackouts and urged residents to conserve water.

The explosions in Kiev left at least three people injured, according to the mayor.

Fragments of downed missiles hit two houses in eastern Kiev. An “industrial company” and a day care center were hit southwest of the city, according to the capital’s military command.

In western Lviv, explosions left 90% of the city without power, Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.

Lviv Region Governor Maksim Kozytski said air defense had been deployed and urged residents to stay in shelters.

The explosions also hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.