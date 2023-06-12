After more than a week of attacks in various places along the frontline, the Ukrainian forces report the recapture of a number of villages from the Russian army. These are a number of settlements south of the town of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

On Sunday, Kyiv confirmed the liberation of, among others, the village of Makarivka, followed on Monday by reports of the recapture of the nearby hamlet of Storozjeve and the village of Novodarivka, just across the border in the Zaporizhia region.

A week ago, the Ukrainian army began attacking Russian positions in the east and south of the country in more and more places. Last Saturday President Volodymyr Zelensky reported of Ukrainian “offensive and defensive operations”, at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv. “I will not go into detail at this stage,” he added.

Reports from the nearly 1,000-kilometer front line indicate that the Ukrainian army has started offensive operations in more places. Around Bachmut, the virtually destroyed town in the Donbas that was besieged by the Russians for months and was eventually taken, the Ukrainian army is said to have recaptured territory in recent weeks.

Breaking the ‘land bridge’

Along the southern front lines, Ukrainian forces appear to be launching attacks in several places, such as south of Orichiv in the Zaporizhia region and south of Velyka Novosilka. One of the main goals of the Ukrainian army is to break the “land bridge” that Russia now has to occupied Crimea. To achieve this, the port city of Mariupol or the city of Melitopol will in any case have to be recaptured from the Russians.

Although Kyiv has reported its first military successes, much remains unclear about actual progress. A BBC correspondent in Ukraine wrote on Twitter Monday that “we will hear less” about operations that have not achieved military success. In the Zaporizhia region, he wrote, “many people and equipment have been lost” in the search for weak spots in Russia’s defense lines.

In doing so, the Ukrainian armed forces will encounter heavy defenses that the Russians have built up behind the front lines in recent months, partly to protect the land bridge to Crimea and to the annexed peninsula itself.

Introductory Attacks

According to retired US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, commander of US forces in Europe until 2018, the offensive operations that the Ukrainian army has been conducting since last week are only preliminary attacks to investigate possible weak spots. “The offensive has clearly started, but the main attack not yet, I think,” Hodges wrote Sunday on the website of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), a Washington-based think tank. That main attack, he says, will be carried out with “two or three brigades”, with some 500 to 750 armored vehicles and tanks, concentrating on a narrow front. “Then we may be able to say that the main attack probably started, and where.”