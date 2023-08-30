Ukraine seeks to redouble its efforts to liberate settlements in the south of its territory, where it has reported progress and has also requested the evacuation of minors and people with reduced mobility due to the complicated security situation in five towns. In parallel, the Government of Joe Biden announced that it will send around 250 million dollars in military assets to continue material support for the Ukrainian Army, according to the White House spokeswoman.

As the 522nd day of war passes in Ukrainian territory, the Ukrainian Army reported slight advances in the southern region of Zaporizhia, where they report having recovered some towns that were under Russian control.

However, the authorities in kyiv also announced that they would order the “forced evacuation” of minors and people with limited mobility residing in five towns in that region. The latter in order to protect its integrity in the face of the inevitable war escalation in the area.

Birds fly over a flat in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Calls for evacuation have been refused by some residents, despite intensified offensive operations by Russian forces in recent weeks. ©AP/Bram Janssen

Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian people through his traditional nightly statement, published on his X profile, where the president thanked “all those who work for Ukraine”, stating that victory is the goal of his government will only materialize if Ukraine “prevails”.

In parallel, the Moscow attacks are intensifying to the northwest of the invaded territory. A Russian bombardment hit the town of Kupianskabout 100 kilometers from Kharkiv, leaving a balance of multiple injuries and a 45-year-old man deceasedthe latest after one of the missiles hit the meat factory where he worked as a security guard, according to what was reported by the local authorities of the town.

US announces new $250 million military aid package

“The package will help Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and support their air defenses as Russia continues to launch brutal and ruthless attacks against the people of Ukraine,” Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House spokeswoman, said during a press briefing. this September 29.

The US arms shipment was well received by kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his thanks to Washington for the continued support received since the start of the war in 2022.

Through a post on his X profile, formerly Twitter, Zelenski extended his thanks to “all the American people, to Congress and personally to President Joe Biden.” In addition, he expressed that the ammunition sent is the necessary resources for the Ukrainian troops to continue their activities on national soil, where, according to the Ukrainian president, “freedom needs protection, and this protection is getting stronger.”

Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has received around $46 billion in military support from the United States.a record figure that translates into more weapons and more bullets fueling the conflict, which has now reached a stage where Kiev begins to recover territories it lost to Russian troops in the south of the territory, albeit more slowly than expected.

I am grateful to all American people, the Congress and personally to President Joseph Biden @POTUS for the new defense assistance package for Ukraine. Artillery, missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, demining equipment – that’s what our warriors need. Freedom needs protection, and… — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 29, 2023



Missiles ‘Made in Ukraine’

The Ukrainian national arms industry has been strengthened by the urgent need for ammunition for Kiev’s troops, but for Zelensky, the goal must be military self-sufficiency so as not to depend on foreign support.

“Artillery made in Ukraine. projectiles made in Ukraine. Drones, missiles, armored vehicles (…) We are maximizing production capacity. Ukraine can do it. There is financing for it,” the president said on August 28, through one of his nightly communications.

kyiv’s war production drive has resulted in the development of drones. Some that have been extremely effective in transferring the attacks to Russian soil, managing to hit some buildings and industrial areas in Moscow.

With Reuters, AP and EFE