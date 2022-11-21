Home page politics

After withdrawing from Kherson, Putin is concentrating his forces in eastern Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, Russia is said to have fired 4,700 missiles at Ukraine. The news ticker.

assessment of British Ministry of Defence : Russian forces strengthen positions in Luhansk.

Update from November 21, 3:05 p.m: Ukrainian investigators from Cherson are now reporting on newly discovered torture sites They have identified a total of four buildings in the city in which the “Russian occupiers were illegally detaining and brutally torturing people”, the general public prosecutor’s office in Kyiv announced. The information could not be checked independently.

Accordingly, the Russian armed forces set up “pseudo-law enforcement agencies” during the occupation in previous detention centers and police stations. There, “parts of rubber truncheons, a wooden bat, a device for generating electric shocks as well as a light bulb and bullets were seized”. The Russian authorities also left behind documents on the administration of these prison camps.

Investigations into other torture sites and unlawful detentions are ongoing, it said. The aim is also to “identify all victims”. Moscow has so far not responded to the allegations.

Picture taken on November 20: inspections in Kherson after damage to an oil tank © Bulent Kilic/AFP

Ukraine-News: Lithuania changes plan to supply arms to Kyiv, report says

Update from November 21, 12:51 p.m: In Lithuania, considerations of supplying Ukraine with its own Panzerhaubitz 2000 and air defense systems seem to have fizzled out. This is reported by the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, citing Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas. Instead, ammunition for the howitzer should be made available.

Anušauskas gave no reasons for the decision, which was made after the State Defense Council (VGT) session. “The meeting took place in a closed format, so I will not go into details,” the minister said. Neighboring country Latvia has handed over six self-propelled howitzers 2000 to Ukraine.

Lithuania will not deliver 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Andreas Beil/Imago

According to Anušauskas, Vilnius’ aid to Kyiv currently amounts to over 640 million euros. An estimated 232 million euros of this went to military aid.

Assessment of the British Ministry of Defense: Russia is expanding defense positions in eastern Ukraine

First report from November 21: Kyiv/Moscow/London – After withdrawing across the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine, Russian forces are to concentrate on defending the city of Svatove in the east of the country. This emerges from the daily assessment of the British Ministry of Defense on the Ukraine war.

The reason for this is that Vladimir Putin’s troops are most vulnerable there. “As a major population center in the Luhansk region, the Russian leadership will most likely see maintaining control of Svatove as a political priority,” a source in London said.

There have been heavy artillery battles in the area in recent weeks. As in other parts of the front, Russia is expanding its defensive positions there, although these are primarily manned by poorly trained reservists.

“However, commanders are likely struggling with the military reality of maintaining a credible defense while attempting to resource offensive operations further south in Donetsk,” the ministry said. “Both the defensive and offensive capabilities of Russian troops continue to be hampered by a serious shortage of ammunition and qualified personnel.”

Ukraine War: Russia has launched 4,700 missiles since the war began

Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to suffer severely from Russian missile and drone fire. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has fired almost 4,700 rockets at Ukraine, leaving large parts of the country in ruins. “Hundreds of our cities have practically burned down, thousands of people have been killed, hundreds of thousands have been deported to Russia,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (November 20).

President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of laying Ukraine in ruins. Here, a woman inspects the remains of her home in Kramatorsk, which Ukrainian sources say was damaged by Russian shelling. (November 19, 2022) © Andriy Andriyenko/dpa/picture alliance

Both the head of state and the general staff in Kyiv also reported that heavy fighting continued, especially in the Donbass region in the east of the country. Unfortunately, although there are fewer attacks due to the worsening of the weather, the number of Russian artillery raids remains high.” At Luhansk, several Russian advances were fended off, it said. The information could not be independently verified.