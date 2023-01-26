Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Franziska Schwarz

Update from January 26, 12:51 p.m: Putin’s military continues to target Ukraine’s energy supply. Large-scale power outages were reported, and the water supply in the port city of Odessa was not working properly. As a result of the recent Russian attacks on Kyiv a 55-year-old man was killed and two others injured, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Battle tank Abrams from the USA: Russian ex-colonel criticizes the model

Update from January 26, 11:55 am: Shortly after the US announced plans to deliver 31 Abrams to Ukraine, a Russian expert picks up the main battle tanks speaking to the state news agency mug apart: They could even beat “old tanks of Soviet design”, believes former colonel Sergei Suvorov, listing what he sees as the vehicle’s weak points:

Incidents where they “burst into flames,” such as the Iraq war

The cause: A shot-prone engine at the rear

Difficult maintenance

Only limited suitability for use in dusty areas

The US M1 Abrams main battle tank therefore had “hardly a chance” in a battle against a Russian tank, Suvorov concluded. However, he qualified that the power of the Abrams also depends on the skill of its driver. Here is an overview of what Abrams and Leopard can do.

A US M1 Abrams main battle tank © JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/afp

Update from January 26, 10:29 am: The Russian military again hit a civilian building in Kyiv in the morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced loudly The New Voice of Ukraine with. The incident happened in the Holosiiv district.

Fighting around Cherson: Russia representative reports strike against Ukrainian fighters

Update from January 26, 10:02 am: Ukrainian soldiers may have suffered a setback in the Kherson region. At dawn the plan to cross the Dnieper River near the town of Nowa Kakhovka failed. “The enemy tried to secretly come to our side of the river at night,” Russian official Vladimir Rogov told Telegram. “We fought back the invaders,” he was quoted as saying by the state news agency mug. The information could not be checked independently.

In September, Moscow declared the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson to be annexed. Large parts of the international community do not recognize the annexations.

Attacks with Russian drones: Ukraine reports numerous attacks at night

Update from January 26, 8:29 am: The regional head of military administration Vitali Kim wrote on Telegram last night that there were new waves of Russian combat drones made in Iran. “The little crooks just couldn’t do anything else for the birthday of the best president (Zelenskyj).” Zelenskyj celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday (January 25).

There was another air alert in large parts of Ukraine during the night. According to media reports, explosions could be heard in Zaporizhia and Dnepropetrovsk – possibly from the Use of anti-aircraft defense.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense reports repelling all night attacks

Update from January 26, 06:56: The Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense has shot down about 15 Russian drones over in Kyiv. This was announced by the city’s military administration Kyiv Independent with. The information could not be checked independently. The drones are said to have been made in Iran.

Battle for Bachmut and Wuhledar: “Enemy intensifies his pressure

Update from January 25, 10:10 p.m: “The enemy is intensifying its pressure in the sectors of Bakhmut and Wuhledar,” said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar on Wednesday. Maljar stated that Russia is sending a large number of soldiers and a lot of military equipment and weapons into battle. Moscow recorded “considerable losses”, but did not give up.

On Wednesday, Ukraine admitted that it had withdrawn from the fiercely contested town of Soledar in the region. It is only about 15 kilometers north-east of the town of Bakhmut, which the Russian army and the Wagner mercenaries have been trying to take for months. It is the first time that the city of Wuhledar is also mentioned among the scenes of “intense” fighting.

Ukraine war: Two dead in Beryslav (Kherson)

Update from January 25, 9:04 p.m: Russian shelling killed two people and injured four others in Beryslav, 80 kilometers from Cherson, on Wednesday. According to Kyiv Independent a grocery store was hit. The information was not independently verifiable.

A ZDF correspondent emphasizes that the people in the region around Kherson reacted positively to the announcement of German tank deliveries. At the same time, there is also concern about direct retaliatory strikes by the Russian army in the contested regions.

Ukraine-News: Wagner boss compares battle for Soledar with battle for Stalingrad

Update from January 25, 3:34 p.m: Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the mercenary group “Wagner”, crudely compared the battle for Soledar with the battle for Stalingrad. More than a week after the Russian side, the Ukrainian military has now also admitted defeat around the small town in eastern Ukraine.

In order to save the lives of the soldiers, they retreated to defense lines that had already been prepared, Eastern Group spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyy told Ukrainian public television. The retreat prevented the enemy from breaking through to the rear.

There was neither encirclement nor capture of the Ukrainian units. According to Cherevaty, the Russian troops suffered enormous losses during the conquest, which are comparable to the two Chechen wars. The military spokesman gave no information about his own losses. The information cannot currently be independently verified.

A mercenary for the Wagner group on the streets of Soledar. (Archive photo) © Imago

After suspected corruption: Ukrainian Attorney General fires five regional heads

Update from January 25, 1:46 p.m: The wave of layoffs continues: In Ukraine, Attorney General Andriy Kostin has fired five regional heads of the public prosecutor’s office. The authorities have now announced that the layoffs were “at their own request”. Since Sunday (January 22), five deputy ministers, four governors and the deputy head of the presidential office have been fired following corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared war on corruption in his country.

Kremlin spokesman scoffs at delivery of US tanks: “All will burn”

Update from January 25, 12:09 p.m: The West wants to strengthen the fighting power of Ukraine with its new tank deliveries. This plan is doomed to fail, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov roared. “This is a clear overestimation of the potential they add to the Ukrainian armed forces,” he commented on reports of US readiness to supply tanks to Ukraine.

The plan is militarily useless, but politically extremely dangerous. “These tanks will burn like all the rest,” said Peskov. Russian experts consider the domestically produced T-90 tank superior and tried and tested in wars. It is also clear that there are problems in NATO providing so many tanks.

“Technological superiority” of the T-14? Duma Chairman brags about tanks

First report from January 25th: Munich – Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin and those around him repeatedly speak with great pride about the Russian military industry. Most recently, Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin boasted about the alleged “technological superiority” of Russian weapons. This includes the Russian tank T-14 Armata. Apparently things are not going well for him at the moment. Troops probably don’t want to use the tank.

Putin’s T-14 tank: Russian troops seem reluctant to use the tanks

Citing intelligence information, the British Ministry of Defense reported on Twitter that Russia is preparing the first operational use of the T-14 tanks in Ukraine with a small number. However, Russian soldiers have reacted cautiously to the tank in recent months.

The tanks were said to be in “poor condition”, which is why Russian troops were reluctant to accept the delivery. However, it is unclear exactly what defects in the tank led to the soldiers’ reaction.

Ukraine-News: Russian military has problems with T-14 tanks

The Ministry of Defense also referred to previous reports on the Russian super tank. Russian officials have publicly pointed out problems with the T-14’s engine and thermal imaging system for the past three years. In 2021, even the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu described the production planned for 2022 as merely “experimental-industrial” production. The assessment from London therefore: It is unlikely that the tanks will meet the requirements for use in Ukraine.

However, if, contrary to London’s expectations, it was used in the Ukraine war, the T-14 tanks would most likely meet the German Leopard tanks on the battlefield. After months of discussions, Germany wants to deliver the tanks to Ukraine. Other countries also want to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks from their own stocks. (bb)