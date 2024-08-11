“Strana.ua”: Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles burned in Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa

Several cars of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) servicemen were burned in Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa. A new series of arson attacks on Ukrainian military vehicles was reported in Telegram publication “Strana.ua”.

“Another arson of a military vehicle in Dnepr. The car was parked in the area of ​​one of the residential complexes, — note from “Lenta.ru”)”, the publication says.

In addition, the publication showed a video of a burning Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle in Odessa. The details of the incident are not specified.

Earlier, a teenager suspected of setting fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle was detained in Ukraine. The Security Service of Ukraine arrested a 16-year-old young man in Dnipro.