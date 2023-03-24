FromChristian Sturgeon close

Ukraine inflicts heavy casualties on Russian forces in Bakhmut as the war continues. The news ticker.

street fights in Bachmut : A video shows the skirmishes between Wagner mercenaries and Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region.

in : A video shows the skirmishes between Wagner mercenaries and Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region. numbers to Ukraine war : Ukrainian general staff reports 660 soldiers killed of Russia.

: Ukrainian general staff reports 660 soldiers killed of Russia. Zelenskyj visited front: President of Ukraine encourages compatriots

visited front: President of Ukraine encourages compatriots Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war comes partly from the warring parties from Russia and Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from March 23, 10:35 p.m.: The Ukrainian border guards have fended off two more Russian attempts to advance in the Donetsk region, the agency said on Facebook. 12 Russian soldiers were killed and eight others injured, the statement said. The Russian units retreated because of their losses.

Update from March 23, 8:10 p.m.: According to the spokesman for the Eastern Army Groups in the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi, the Russian army continues to suffer heavy casualties in the frontline areas. The spokesman told the US broadcaster CNN that Russia is said to be losing several hundred soldiers a day across the entire front line. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

According to the report, the focus of the Russian armed forces is still clearly on the city of Bakhmut. Above all, mercenaries from the private army group Wagner would be deployed there. The Ukrainian defenders would have to repel several hundred attacks a day. “We beat them. In fact, there will soon be no more Wagner fighters if they (in their attacks, Note d. editor) continue the same momentum,” Cherevatyi said.

Ukraine War: Kiev receives 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition

Update from March 23, 6:40 p.m.: The heads of state and government of the EU member states have agreed on further support for Ukraine at the EU summit in Brussels. The extensive ammunition package was negotiated by the foreign and defense ministers on Monday. The goal is “to provide one million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next twelve months,” according to a summit statement.

War in Ukraine: Slovakia delivers first MiG fighter jets to Kiev

Update from March 23, 3:43 p.m.: Slovakia kept its promise and delivered the first batch of promised fighter jets to Ukraine. “The first four MiG-29 fighter jets have been safely handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces,” Slovak Defense Ministry spokeswoman Martina Kakascikova said on Thursday.

The MiG-29 is a Soviet-designed fighter aircraft used in the Ukrainian Air Force. The Ukrainian pilots therefore do not have to be specially trained on the aircraft. NATO member Slovakia wants to rely on US F-16 fighter jets in the future.

War in Ukraine: Finnish President signs laws for NATO membership

Update from March 23, 3:35 p.m.: Finland’s entry into NATO after decades of independence continues to take shape. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö signed the laws on Thursday that pave the way for his country’s NATO membership, at least from the Finnish side. The parliament in Helsinki had already passed this in early March, paving the way for joining the military alliance.

Finland still needs the approval of NATO members Hungary and Turkey to join NATO. All other 28 NATO members have already agreed to join. Hungary wants to ratify Finland’s accession on March 27th. Turkey has also announced that it intends to vote on it soon.

Update from March 23, 2:45 p.m.: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, spoke on Thursday about relations between Russia and the West. According to him, this has reached a new low in the past few weeks. The former president explained this to journalists in Moscow, as reported by the AP news agency.

The journalists wanted to know from Medvedev whether the probability of a nuclear war had decreased in recent months. “No, she didn’t lose weight, she grew,” Medvedev explained. “Every day that they deliver foreign weapons to Ukraine, the nuclear apocalypse draws closer.” “Our relations with the West are already worse than at any time in history,” Medvedev continued.

Ukraine war: street fighting in Bakhmut – video shows battles

Update from March 23, 11:10 a.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian border guards fended off attacks by soldiers from the Wagner Group during street fights in Bakhmut.

“The street fighting in the city continues. Wagner mercenaries tried to push back the positions of the Ukrainian border guards with an attack. Soldiers of the State Border Guard managed to repel the attack and caused the enemy to retreat with casualties,” the State Border Guard of Ukraine said, publishing a related video.

The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Heavy fighting in Cherson

Update from March 23, 10:40 a.m.: Ukrainian forces in Kherson are currently attempting to push back Russian troops along a 30km zone on the left bank of the river in the Kherson region.

“So far we are working on making the enemy feel our presence and pressure. In particular, we are trying to clear a 20-30 km zone on the left bank. This is quite a difficult task, made more difficult by the fact that the enemy is constantly shielding itself with civilians. The enemy is trying to hide its units and military stations behind apartment buildings in the yards of local residents,” Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of Operational Command South, said in a nationwide statement.

Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson area. © Ashley Chan/dpa

Ukraine War: Russia suffers heavy losses in Bakhmut

Update from March 23, 9:10 a.m.: According to a Telegram message from Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army in the Bakhmut area suffered significant losses.

“The representatives of the Wagner squad are the main forces of the Russian Federation in this sector. They do not spare themselves, but lose considerable strength and become weaker and weaker. Very soon we will seize this opportunity, as we once did at Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balaklya and Kupyansk,” Syrskyi posted in his statement. The information cannot be independently verified.

New figures on the Ukraine war: Ukrainian general staff reports 660 Russian soldiers killed

Update from March 23, 7:55 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, 660 Russian soldiers died in combat within one day. This brings the total number of Russian soldiers killed to around 168,150. The numbers cannot be independently verified, and Russia does not publish any data.

Soldiers: 168,150 (+660)

168,150 (+660) planes: 305

305 Helicopter: 290

290 Tank: 3,570 (+13)

3,570 (+13) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,898 (+11)

6,898 (+11) Artillery Systems: 2,608 (+19)

2,608 (+19) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 273 (+1)

273 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 511 (+2)

511 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,452 (+18)

5,452 (+18) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,203 (+18)

2,203 (+18) Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 23. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine war: Medvedev warns West

First report: Moscow – Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has repeatedly made extremely sharp and sometimes bizarre statements since the beginning of the Ukraine war. This is the case again now. In an interview with the state news agency published on Thursday (March 23). mug Medvedev bluntly described Ukraine as part of “Greater Russia”. Ukraine is part of Russia, so his country cannot allow Ukraine to join NATO so that it can then launch an operation against Russia.

See also The economist called the condition that could help with the recognition of Sputnik V in the West Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness

Medvedev also stated that arresting Vladimir Putin abroad as a result of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court would be a declaration of war on his country. “Let’s imagine – of course this is a situation that will never happen, yes – but let’s imagine that it actually happened. For example, an incumbent president of a nuclear power comes to Germany and is arrested. What is that? A declaration of war on the Russian Federation,” said Medvedev.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj encourages compatriots after visiting the front

Meanwhile, after a visit to the frontline areas in the east of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of great suffering, but also of hope. He had visited the region around the embattled town of Bakhmut and the city of Kharkiv to get an idea of ​​the situation.

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Donetsk region. © Libkos/dpa

“It is painful to see the cities of Donbass, to which Russia has brought terrible suffering and ruins,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video address. “We will do everything so that the blue and yellow colors can continue their liberation movement and normal life can return to our whole country, from Donetsk to the border,” he said, referring to the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Ukraine War: Russia suffers significant casualties

According to their own account, the Ukrainian armed forces repelled new attacks by Russian troops in Bakhmut. As the general staff in Kiev explained, Russian units had tried to close the pincers around the city from the north and south. “The enemy continued his efforts to capture the city, with significant losses of troops and weapons,” wrote the General Staff in its daily situation report. In the meantime, a “decrease in attack momentum” by the Russian forces had become apparent. The information could not be independently verified.

The British Ministry of Defense had previously reported that the dynamics of Russian attacks near Bakhmut were declining, citing intelligence findings. In addition, Ukrainian troops had provided relief with their own advances, it said. (cs/dpa)

List of rubrics: © Ashley Chan/dpa