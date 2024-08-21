Journalist Glagol: SBU conducts more than 20 searches in TCC and hospitals in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting mass searches in medical institutions and territorial recruitment centers (TRC, an analogue of a military registration and enlistment office). This was stated by journalist Vitaliy Glagola in his Telegram-channel.

“According to my informed sources, more than 20 SBU searches are taking place at the same time at the TCC employees and in hospitals where the VVK (military medical commission) is conducted,” Glagola wrote.

According to the journalist, Ukrainian security forces are also checking doctors from the medical and social expert commission (MSEC) on suspicion of receiving money from draft dodgers. He also said that funds given to conscripts as bribes were found at the head of the VVK in the city of Khust in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Earlier it became known about the detention of a TCC employee in Odessa. The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine reported that the official changed the data of 138 conscripts so that they were considered unfit for military service.