Four people were killed in a drone attack on a school in the city of Romny, Ukraine, which also reported the destruction of 13,000 tons of grain in the port city of Izmail on August 23. In parallel, Moscow claimed that Russian defenses shot down three Ukrainian drones aimed at the Russian capital and announced the dismissal of General Surovikin, linked to the Wagner Group rebellion in June.

A school made rubble: in the images shared by the Ukrainian rescue services, the ruins of a school establishment can be seen in Romny, a city in northeastern Ukraine in the Sumy region.

Four school workers were killed and four other residents injured in a Russian drone strike on Wednesday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported. The rescue services managed to remove the director, deputy director, secretary and librarian of the school from the rubble.

“The school was destroyed, and this happened just before the start of the school year, which unfortunately will never start for some,” said Dmytro Lubinets, a Ukrainian human rights ombudsman.

The Sumy Region Military Administration said a Russian drone struck the school at 10:05 am local time. On previous occasions, Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilian structures.

13,000 tons of grain calcined in Izmail

Another Russian drone attack on the port city of Izmail destroyed 13,000 tons of grain, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, August 23, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Koubradov and the head of the military administration of the Odessa region reported. , Oleh Kiper.

“Russia systematically attacks (grain) silos and warehouses to disrupt Ukrainian agricultural exports,” Koubradov said via Telegram, adding that the export capacity of Izmail, a city with a port on the Danube River leading to the Black Sea, decreased from 15% after attack.

The cereals were to be exported to Egypt and Romania.

Attacks on grain warehouses have increased since Russia suspended the Black Sea grain export agreement on July 17. The Ukrainian Navy said it intercepted 11 of 20 drones launched during the overnight attack.

25% of Ukrainian cereal exports transit through the Danube ports and the bombing of silos is one of the reasons for the increase in food prices around the world.

Three people were killed in an attack in Russia’s Belgorod region

In Lavy, a town in Russia’s Belgorod region, three people were killed after a drone strike near a health clinic, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported.

Belgorod has experienced spontaneous attacks since the start of the war, including a border crossing in May 2023, leading to increased Russian security in the area.

A researcher examines a damaged skyscraper in the Moscow City business district after a drone strike in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. © AP

On Wednesday, August 23, Russia reported preventing three Ukrainian drones from hitting the Moscow capital region. The attacks did not leave any injuries and only minor damage to infrastructure was observed, said the governor of Kaluga, a region south of Moscow. It is the latest drone attack near the Russian capital, following a recent spike.

As a precaution, the airports briefly suspended their flights, resuming them hours later.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained that the Air Force had shot down two drones over Mozhaisk and Khimi, Moscow regions, and that a third drone lost control but still hit a building in the financial area of ​​the Russian capital, damaging three-story windows.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attacks, as has been the case in previous attacks.

Russia dismisses General Sergei Surovikin

Russian General Sergei Surovikin, linked to Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been sacked as commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces in Ukraine, Russian national media reported after weeks of uncertainty about his whereabouts.

Surovikin had not been seen in public since the rebellion organized by the Wagner group on June 23-24. In a video of the riot, he is seen telling Prigozhin to remove the mercenaries from him. Since then, the Russian media had speculated about Surovikin’s whereabouts and his daughter denied that he had been arrested.







The Wagner group finally did not reach Moscow after a decision by its leader, who said he wanted to avoid a bloodbath. The rebellion was the most high-profile of the last 23 years of Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia.

Sergei Surovikin was nicknamed ‘General Armageddon’ for his brutal military campaign in Syria and for having commanded Russian military operations in Ukraine between October 2022 and January 2023. His interventions were characterized by regular missile attacks on Ukrainian dams. , interrupting the services of heating, electricity and water supplies in different areas of the country.

