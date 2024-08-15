Explosions have occurred in Kyiv. This was reported by the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram-channel.

“Explosions in the city. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters!” he wrote. According to the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alarm was previously declared in Kyiv.

Earlier, a grenade exploded in a cafe in Kyiv. Klitschko reported that the explosion occurred on Reitarska Street. As a result of the training grenade going off, the premises were filled with smoke.

On August 10, explosions occurred in several cities in Ukraine. The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy, after which a series of explosions were heard in Kharkov, presumably outside the city.