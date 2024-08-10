Explosions heard in Kyiv-controlled Kherson

Explosions are heard in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. This is reported by Ukrainian Telegram channels, writes TASS.

It is noted that no alarm was declared in the city. No other details were reported.

According to local Telegram channels, smoke is rising from the impact site.

It was previously reported that Russian aviation had recently carried out about 40 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions. According to the head of the press service of the Center group of forces, Alexander Savchuk, their losses amounted to 370 servicemen.