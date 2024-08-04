“Public” reports a series of explosions in Kharkov and its suburbs

A series of explosions occurred in Kharkov and its suburbs in Ukraine, the publication “Obshchestvennoye” reported Telegram-channel.

“A series of explosions were heard in Kharkov,” the correspondents said. Later, it became known about explosions outside the city. No other details were given.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, as well as parts of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions controlled by Kyiv.

Earlier, on August 4, it became known that critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in three settlements in the Sumy region. In the Poltava region, a series of explosions damaged the railway infrastructure. The track, contact network and supports were damaged.