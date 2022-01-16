“To this day, all evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyber attack,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that this sabotage is evidence of the “hybrid war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine since 2014.”

She noted that the goal was “not only to intimidate” society, but also to “destabilize Ukraine” by “undermining Ukrainians’ confidence in their authorities.”

The cyber attack took place on Thursday night and Friday, targeting the websites of several Ukrainian ministries, which remained out of service for hours.

This came in a context of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of mobilizing forces at its borders with the aim of invading its territory.

The Ukrainian east has been witnessing since 2014, a war between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists, whom the Kremlin is accused of sponsoring and supporting militarily and financially.

The conflict erupted after Russia annexed the Crimea in the same year.