Ukraine reports dead and wounded after Russian attack on Kherson

Five people have been killed and 35 injured after an attack by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Kherson. That reports the mayor from Kherson Saturday.

A day earlier, in the district (oblast) of the same name, Kherson five civilians killed and seventeen people were injured after Russian troops allegedly fired 74 times, including rockets and tanks. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called the Russian attacks “terror, killing for intimidation and pleasure”. Saturday morning’s attacks took place in the center of the city. “These are not military practices. This is not a war by the rules,” said Zelensky.

Russian troops withdrew from Kherson on November 11 after Ukrainian troops liberated the city. Yet Kherson is still regularly attacked. Zelensky said the world “needs to see and understand the absolute evil” Ukraine is fighting against.