Railway infrastructure damaged in Sumy region

In Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions, as a result of missile strikes, railway infrastructure and trains were damaged. This was reported in Telegram The press service of the state-owned company Ukrainian Railways reports.

“Infrastructure and rolling stock in the Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions were attacked,” the publication says.

The press service noted that, despite the damage, passenger services were not cancelled and the company continues its operations.

Earlier, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damage to an industrial enterprise was reported. In addition, in the Marganets community, infrastructure and an administrative building were damaged.