OVA Head Lysak: Infrastructure was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, infrastructure was damaged as a result of explosions. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) of Ukraine, Serhiy Lysak, in his Telegram-channel.

Lysak did not specify what infrastructure he was talking about or in what region of the Dnipropetrovsk region it was located. The extent of the destruction of the facility is also unknown.