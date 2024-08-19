Head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Fedorov: infrastructure facilities damaged in the region

In the part of Zaporizhia Oblast controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), several infrastructure facilities were damaged in the past 24 hours. This was stated by the head of the local regional military administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, more than 300 explosions were heard in the area. He said that there were reports of destruction of infrastructure facilities. However, Fedorov did not specify which facilities he was talking about.

Earlier, military correspondent Marat Khairullin stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to detonate a “dirty bomb.”

On August 18, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) began an assault on the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military Business”. It was reported that Russian troops were entering from three directions at once during the assault. It was also noted that the RF Armed Forces were using several units of equipment.