How did you feel about this matter?

Children play on a swing while being guarded by Russian military personnel in the village of Trokhizbenka, Luhansk Region, Ukraine, March 27, 2022.

Ukraine’s Attorney General’s Office said on Friday that at least 429 children had died in the country since the Russian invasion began on February 24, while more than 800 minors were injured.

According to information released via Telegram by Ukrainian child prosecutors, the deaths occurred as a result of different attacks across the country, especially in the eastern regions.

In all, 817 children suffered injuries of varying degrees and required medical assistance.

The Prosecutor’s Office informs that the number is not considered definitive, as work continues to establish victims among children where hostilities are active and in territories occupied by the Russians or in those that were recently liberated by Ukraine.

Due to bombings and attacks by the Russian armed forces, 2,663 educational institutions were damaged on Ukrainian territory, according to which 326 were totally destroyed, according to the same source.