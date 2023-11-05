Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has ordered his office to begin preparations for presidential elections in the spring of 2024. Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) announced this on Sunday, November 5, on the Espresso TV channel.

“According to my information, Vladimir Zelensky has decided to hold presidential elections next year. He instructed the presidential office to prepare for the elections, which are planned to be held on March 31, 2024,” Goncharenko is quoted as saying. TASS.

The presidential administration has not yet commented on the deputy’s words.

Earlier, on October 30, the media reported that a survey revealed a negative attitude of Ukrainians towards elections during the conflict. 81% of respondents believe that now is not the time for elections. 16% believe that elections should already be held, despite the conflict.

Before this, on October 9, members of the European Parliament told Izvestia that the European Union and the United States would support the candidacy of the current President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, in the event of presidential elections in Ukraine. According to Croatian Member of the European Parliament Ivan Vilibor Sincic, the final decision on holding elections in Ukraine will be made in Washington.

In early October, Zelensky said that he did not intend to run for a second term if the presidential elections took place after the end of hostilities. At the end of August, Zelensky announced that he was ready to run for a second term if elections were held in Ukraine in 2024.