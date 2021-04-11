The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the death of its serviceman in the Donbass. This information is published in a statement on website departments.

“As a result of targeted enemy fire from small arms, one soldier from the Joint Forces received injuries incompatible with life. The command expresses sincere and deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased defender, ”the publication says.

It also says that on April 10, Ukrainian positions in Donbass were fired on nine times, and a drone flew over the contact line again. It is also reported that as of 7:00 on April 11, no shelling by the “Russian occupation forces” was recorded.

Earlier on April 11, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are placing armored vehicles in residential areas of the part of Donbass under their control – military vehicles are located right in the settlements.