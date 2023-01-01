In Ukraine, they reported explosions in Kyiv. This became known on Monday, January 2.

As the Telegram channel “Strana.ua” reports, the explosions took place in the Goloseevsky district of the Ukrainian capital. Also, a strong cotton was recorded on the left bank of Kyiv.

Earlier that day, on January 2, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. Sirens of Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnepropetrovsk regions, as well as in the territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by the Kyiv regime.

In October, Russian troops began to strike at military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.