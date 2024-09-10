Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal: Almost all thermal power plants that served Kharkiv have been destroyed

The Russian armed forces have destroyed almost all thermal power plants (TPP) that served Kharkiv. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports RIA Novosti.

“The Russians have practically destroyed all of our thermal power plants that were around Kharkiv,” he said. Shmyhal noted that small mobile boiler houses are being brought in there.