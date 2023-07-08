Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Galushchenko said that 50% of the entire energy system of the country is damaged

Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said that half of the country’s energy system facilities were damaged, some of them were completely destroyed. According to him on Saturday, July 8, reports TASS.

“50 percent of the entire energy system [повреждено]. (…) We have verified 271 hits of various kinds, ”the head of the Ministry of Energy specified.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine asked the European Union to increase the volume of electricity supplies to the country from the current one thousand megawatts to two thousand megawatts to support its power grid.

On June 17, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced damage to the energy infrastructure in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions of the country.