The Kyiv regional military administration reported damage to the energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. This became known from the Telegram channel of the regional administration on January 26.

“There is a hit in the energy object. We remind you that emergency power outages are currently applied in the region. Shutdown schedules are not currently in effect, ”the message says.

Earlier in the day, the national company Ukrenergo reported that as a result of missile strikes, energy infrastructure facilities in the southern, central and southwestern regions of Ukraine were damaged. According to the company, there is a significant deficit in the country’s energy system.

In the morning, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. After that, the Ukrainian media reported explosions in the Kyiv, Odessa, Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk and Vinnitsa regions. Later, information was received about the second explosion that thundered in Kyiv.

As reported by Strana.ua, during the shelling of the Kyiv region, an energy facility was hit.

The head of the Odessa Regional Administration, Maxim Marchenko, confirmed arrivals at energy infrastructure facilities in the region and other regions of Ukraine. In the Odessa region, two critical energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

There was no official information from the Russian Ministry of Defense about strikes on targets on the territory of Ukraine that day.

Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian military command and related energy and communications facilities since October 10 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

