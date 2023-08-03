Ukraine | Report: Russian soldiers tortured many prisoners in detention centers in Kherson

According to the report, the most common forms of torture used in detention centers were suffocation, water torture, severe violence and threats of rape.

Nearly half of the prisoners in Kherson’s detention centers were victims of torture or sexual violence, according to a report published on Wednesday. The news agency Reuters and CNN.

The events of Kherson, located in the southern part of Ukraine, were revealed in November 2022, when the region was freed from Russian occupation. The Russian occupiers locked up Ukrainians in detention centers set up in the area, whose daily life a recent report paints a harsh picture.

A report a total of 320 cases from more than 35 detention centers were analyzed. It was prepared by the Mobile Justice Team, part of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) sponsored by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom.

43 percent of the victims said that the Russian soldiers subjected prisoners to torture and sexual violence as a standard procedure. Both men and women became victims. Of all, you were most likely to become a victim if you belonged to the army.

The most common forms of torture were suffocation, water torture, severe violence and threats of rape.

At least 36 victims interviewed for the report mentioned that electric shocks were used in interrogation situations. The blows were often aimed at the genital area. Genital mutilation was also threatened.

The report reveals that one of the prisoners was forced to witness the rape of another prisoner.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.