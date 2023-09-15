Home page politics

Russia fired 17 Iranian-made drones. Ukraine publishes figures on killed or injured Russian soldiers. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

losses for Russia : Kyiv publishes new figures

for : Kyiv publishes new figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Kiev – The Ukrainian air defense system said it repelled an attack by Russian combat drones on the Khmelnytskyi region in the west of the country on Friday night. All 17 Iranian-made Russian drones used were shot down, the air force said. The military information could not be independently verified.

According to the statement, the drones were launched on the Russian coast of the Sea of ​​Azov and then flown on various routes to western Ukraine. That’s why there was an air alert in many Ukrainian areas at night. There was initially no information about damage caused by falling rocket parts. Near the city of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region is an important Ukrainian Air Force base that has been attacked by Russia several times.

Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian army train offensive actions in the trench (archive photo). © dpa

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has published new figures (as of September 15) on Russian losses in the Ukraine War. Accordingly, another 470 soldiers were “eliminated” from Russia within 24 hours. In addition, another 17 armored vehicles and five artillery systems on the Russian side are said to have been destroyed. The information cannot be independently verified.

tank : 4612 (+13)

: 4612 (+13) Armored combat vehicles : 8814 (+4)

: 8814 (+4) Artillery systems : 5972 (+28)

: 5972 (+28) Air defense systems : 521 (+4)

: 521 (+4) Multiple rocket launchers : 774 (+5)

: 774 (+5) Vehicles and tank trucks : 8492 (+34)

: 8492 (+34) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 4714 (+17)

: 4714 (+17) Source: Information from the General Staff of Ukraine from September 15, 2023 on Facebook

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media from the beginning of July 2023, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side. The British secret service, however, places the numbers in the middle of these claims.

