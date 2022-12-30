Ukraine claimed on Friday to have repelled a Russian night attack with Iranian drones, the day after a wave of bombardments against the country’s energy infrastructure that left millions of Ukrainians without electricity in the dead of winter.

In total, 16 drones were launched from the southeast and north and “all” were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense, according to the note.

“On the night of December 29-30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made suicide drones,” the Ukrainian air force said in a statement posted on social media.

The attack came hours after a wave of massive Russian bombardments against energy infrastructure. Ukrainian companies, which caused power cuts.

After a series of military setbacks in recent months, the Kremlin has changed tack and since October has been targeting Ukraine’s transformers and power plants.

In kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, the authorities activated an air alert at dawn that lasted more than two hours.

The mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said that kyiv had been attacked by seven drones and that two of them were shot down as they approached the city and five others over the city.

There were no casualties, though some debris damaged the windows of two buildings in a neighborhood in southwestern kyiv, he added.

According to the Ukrainian presidency, other drones were shot down in the Tcherkassy regionssouth of the capital, and Dnipro, in the center of the country.

In a message posted on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war was “tough” but he was “convinced” that “Russian aggression” would fail.

Mykolaiv was hit by missile attacks months ago, one of which hit a residential building.

Massive bombings on New Year’s Eve

The situation in the south and east of the country remains difficult

The attacks on Thursday caused four deaths and eight injuries, according to the latest balance released on Friday by the Ukrainian presidency.

The presidency added that 58 of the 70 cruise missiles launched by Russia were shot down. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Friday that its “massive shelling” on Thursday had “hit all intended targets.”

Ukraine continued to experience power outages on Friday and millions of people without generators they were preparing to celebrate the New Year without electricity and some without water or heating.

According to the electricity company Ukrenergo, the “consequences of the damage on the operation of the network are less than what the enemy expected (…) but the situation in the south and east of the country remains difficult.”

On the ground, fighting continues after ten months of a conflict that began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The battle is particularly fierce in Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine that Moscow has been trying to conquer for months.

Also in Kreminna, some 75 km to the northeast, which the Ukrainian forces are trying to recapture.

Russia will not give New Year greetings

The Kremlin also reported on Friday that Neither the United States, nor Germany, nor France would receive New Year’s greetings from Russian leader Vladimir Putin this yeardue to the sanctions imposed against Moscow.

Prospects for peace are, for now, almost non-existent. Ukraine demands the full withdrawal of the Russian army, while Moscow wants kyiv to hand over at least the four regions that the Kremlin has claimed as its own since late September, as well as the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014.

“They are not easy to defeat. They are good, they are tough,” “Kulak”, a 24-year-old soldier, told AFP while in Yampil, a town recaptured by kyiv at the end of September and some 30 kilometers to the west. from Kreminna.

In the neighboring Kharkiv region, at least two people were killed by Russian fire on Friday, according to the Ukrainian presidency.

Russia, which planned to take kyiv in the first months of the invasionwas forced to turn back and had to withdraw from the north, northeast and a part of the south in November, against a Ukrainian army supported by Western allies.

AFP