Russia is trying to make up ground in the region around Bakhmut. Rocket attacks occur in Zaporizhzhia region. The news ticker.

counterattack Bakhmut : Moscow tries to retake the city

: Moscow tries to retake the city Heaviness losses for Russia : Kyiv announces current figures

for : Kyiv announces current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from September 21st, 3:30 a.m.: Russian air defense units have destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the annexed Crimean peninsula, as well as three more over other parts of Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine War: Russia tries to recapture Andriivka

First report: Kiev – The Ukrainian army says it has repelled advances by Russian occupation troops on two important sections of the front. Russian units tried to recapture the village of Andriyivka near Bakhmut in Donbass, which was lost last week. The General Staff in Kiev announced this on Wednesday evening. However, they did not succeed in this.

Bakhmut itself was conquered by the Russians after months of fighting with heavy losses. In their counteroffensive, the Ukrainians advance north and south of the city and put the Russian occupiers under pressure.

Ukrainian separatists on the front line near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (Archive image) © ANATOLII STEPANOV/afp

At Marjinka in the Donetsk region, ten Russian advances were repelled during the day, according to the evening situation report. The military information could not immediately be independently verified.

There were Russian air and artillery attacks on the sector of the front near Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region of southern Ukraine. At this point the Ukrainians have advanced deep into the heavily fortified Russian positions. Recently, however, there have been few changes. The report mentioned Ukrainian offensive actions in the region without giving details.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Kiev gives new figures

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has published current figures (as of September 20) on the losses of the Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war. According to this, around 520 soldiers from Russia were killed or wounded within 24 hours. The information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 273,980 (+520 on the previous day)

273,980 (+520 on the previous day) tank : 4635 (+7)

: 4635 (+7) Armored combat vehicles : 8868 (+17)

: 8868 (+17) Artillery systems : 6096 (+34)

: 6096 (+34) Multiple rocket launchers: 779 (+1)

779 (+1) Vehicles and tank trucks : 8633 (+32)

: 8633 (+32) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 4821 (+37)

: 4821 (+37) Source: Information from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 20, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media from the beginning of July 2023, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side. The British secret service, however, places the numbers in the middle of these claims.

Silva and Zelenskyj meet in New York

The Brazilian President Lula da Silva and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky discussed options for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine. “We had a good conversation about the need to find paths to peace,” Lula wrote on the news platform X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. There is a commitment to an open dialogue between the countries.

After the meeting, Zelensky said he and Lula had instructed their diplomatic representatives to “work on the next steps in our bilateral relations and peace efforts.” The Ukrainian government requested the meeting after the two failed to meet at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, earlier this year. Lula advocates for the formation of a group of nations to mediate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. In May, Lula said that both the governments in Moscow and Kiev were responsible for the conflict. Last month he said that neither Zelensky nor Russian President Vladimir Putin were ready for peace. (With agency material)