Ukraine is trying to return to partial normality with the start of the school year in the country, on the day marked by yet another Russia’s missile attack on Kiev. Serhii Popko, head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration, said Moscow had used cruise and ballistic missiles in the strike. Several waves of explosions were heard in Kiev shortly after the air raid alert was raised, around 5:30 a.m. local time.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that emergency services were called to the city’s Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts and that at least two people were injured, including a man who was hospitalized. As a result of the rocket attack, Popko added that debris fell in at least four districts of the city, causing damage to cars and non-residential buildings. The extent of the damage is still being investigated, he added.

Schools reopen today

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky opened his day with a message welcoming the start of school. “Today in Ukraine a new academic year begins. Despite the war, despite the challenges. Today is the most important day of the year for millions of Ukrainian children and young people, for families and for teachers,” the president said.

“I am grateful to everyone who made the opening of the school year possible in Ukraine: from teachers working in our country to everyone who protects our cities and villages. Ukraine is doing everything to give our children as many opportunities as possible. The fact that all our schools and all institutions of higher education are working today demonstrates the resilience of our people and the strength of Ukraine,” he concludes.

New IAEA checks on Zaporizhzhia plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is returning to Kiev. “I am headed to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to continue our assistance and help prevent a nuclear accident” confirmed via X the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, recalling that “two years have passed since we created the Zaporizhzhia Support and Assistance Mission (ISAMZ) to help ensure nuclear safety at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant”.