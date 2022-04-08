Open, Renzi: “It is incredible that PM of Florence ignores the sentence of the Cassation”

“The Open story is a story that will be talked about at length in the judicial news manuals, for what happened. I am curious to see how long the night of justice and justicialism. The sentence of the Cassation ignored by the Prosecutors of Florence is incredible: either the sentence of the Cassation is valid or it is not the Prosecutor who decides whether it is valid or not. Otherwise there is no justice, there is anarchy“.

He said it Matteo Renzi at Radio Leopolda. “Yesterday, then, something happened. The Palamara scandal arose because a group of people wanted to put a good magistrate at the head of the Rome prosecutor’s office. Yesterday the same CSM took Viola “, the magistrate who was spoken of for the Prosecutor of Rome,” and placed him in Milan. We come full circle “, Renzi added.

Ukraine, Renzi: “Without diplomatic channels the war will last years”

“The scene of a mother writing the name and home address on the back of a child is something that breaks your heart. Then there is politics and politics provides that, or you find a via diplomats or the war will last for years“. Matteo Renzi says it on Radio Leopolda.

“My opinion is that we need a European political initiative. To some it is convenient that there is a conflict in the freezer in the heart of Europe. But Europe can field some big names. I said Angela Merkel, Letta said Romano Prodi. Prodi is fine too. I also add Tony Blair. But let’s put a European “.

“Those who deny war crimes deny reality”

“It is a gigantic mess both from a geopolitical point of view and for the catastrophic consequences in other countries. As in Africa: nobody talks about it, but a terrible famine is brewing “. Matteo Renzi said it on Radio Leopolda. “It makes me laugh who tries to justify or deny the atrocities of the Russian armed forces. They are always the same people who believe in chemtrails. War crimes are obvious, whoever denies them denies the reality “, Renzi added.” Whoever is on the spot is honoring the term journalism. The war crimes are there, they are evident, and with the new technologies it is possible to easily trace back to the battalion, to the body that is physically there. It is interesting for the purposes of the process. “

Renzi: “There will be no elections in 2022, League in difficulty”

“The war covers the whole picture. It is clear that there will be no elections in 2022. This allows the political forces to carve out a little space. I’m glad that the Democratic Party has understood who Giuseppe Conte is. Think what this country would be like at war with the Conte-Casalino combination. ”Matteo Renzi said this on Radio Leopolda.

“The League seems to me to be in a phase of objective difficulty, of glamor, from the administrative 2021 I do not remember a good choice by the center right. On the other hand there is a fundamental problem, there is a need to spend the money of the NRR well, and then there are these scenes of the former undersecretary throwing the microphones on the floor in the commission. He would need a psycho-aptitude test to enter parliament “, Renzi added.

In France, a certain French left, in order not to let Macron win, risks finding Le Pen “

“On Sunday we vote in France and Le Pen is on the rise. I see it badly in the first round. Macron must win, but the margin has narrowed. the attitude of a certain French left that, in order not to let Macron win, he risks finding Le Pen “.



