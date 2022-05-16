Renault, the exit weighs on 10% of turnover. Ceo de Meo: “Difficult but necessary choice”

Renault gives the definitive farewell to the Russian market: the car manufacturer French announced that it will sell its majority stake in Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, adding that the transaction, however, includes a six-year option to buy back the stake.

The group carwhich in the West is the most exposed to the Russian market, explained that the share of 67.69% of Avtovaz it will be sold to the Russian Central Research and Development Institute of Automobile and Engines, known as Nami. In this direction, all the necessary approvals have been obtained. The 100% stake in Renault Russia will go to the city of Moscow.

In a note, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has made it known that the activities of Renault in Russia they are now owned by the Russian state. “Today we made a difficult but necessary decision, and we are making a responsible choice for our 45,000 employees in Russia,” said the CEO. Luca de Meo. “The move has preserved the group, leaving open the possibility of returning to the country in the future, in a different context,” explained the manager.

In March Renault he said he wanted to suspend operations at its Russian plant due to the growing pressure triggered by the conflict in Ukraine. The company, 15% owned by the French state, has confirmed a devaluation almost “non-cash” 2.2 billion euros, to reflect the potential costs of a suspension of activities in Russia.

In detail, the exit from the Russian market will cost the company about 10% of the sales. In the quarter, Renault registered in the country revenues totaling approximately 900 million euros, 527 million from its 67.69% stake in Avtovaz and 367 million from Renault Russia, which was headed by the large factory on the outskirts of Moscow where they were produced Dacia Duster, Renault Kaptur, Renault Arkana and Nissan Terranofor a total of approximately 95,000 vehicles.

AvtoVazfounded in 1966 in the historic factory ex Fiat of Togliatti, on the other hand, produces and exports around 400,000 vehicles per year. The huge plant produces Lada-branded models for which a sort of mechanical “fusion” with Dacia was planned, using platforms and technologies from the Renault Group’s low-cost brand.

The plant, according to data updated at the end of 2020, takes over 35,000 people between production workers, technicians and administrative staff. The assembly lines for vehicles, bodies, chassis, engines and transmissions have a total development of 300 km and are supplied by an impressive foundry that annually processes over 100,000 tons of steel and aluminum.

All in all, Renault has invested around € 2 billion over the past decade for its activities in Russia, including upgrading the huge Togliatti factory. There Russia was the second largest world market for the Renault group after Europe, with almost 500,000 vehicles sold in 2021, but the presence of the Losanga house in the country had been questioned since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The French group was also addressing logistic problems due to shortage of imported components due to Western sanctions. In April Avtovaz it had to send its employees on paid leave for three weeks, blocking most of the production.

After the announcement of the exit from the Russian market and the sale of its shareholdings, Renault recorded a slight decline, in line with the auto sector which is proceeding in decline: in the middle of the morning, in Paris the stock lost 0.7% to 23.43 euros. After the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, they have been over 400 companies to withdraw from the country, leaving behind billions of dollars of assets.

